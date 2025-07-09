New Analyst Forecast: $MCK Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MCK. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $MCK.
$MCK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025
$MCK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MCK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $785.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $800.0 on 07/09/2025
- Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $770.0 on 06/11/2025
- Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $766.0 on 06/03/2025
- Michael Cherny from B of A Securities set a target price of $800.0 on 05/09/2025
- Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $805.0 on 04/29/2025
- Steven Valiquette from Mizuho set a target price of $690.0 on 04/03/2025
$MCK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MCK stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $15,000 on 03/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.
$MCK Insider Trading Activity
$MCK insiders have traded $MCK stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN S. TYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 55,215 shares for an estimated $35,690,689.
- BRITT J. VITALONE (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,946 shares for an estimated $6,416,603.
- THOMAS L RODGERS (EVP, Chief Strategy & BDO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,401 shares for an estimated $2,425,046.
- LEANN B SMITH (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,938 shares for an estimated $1,369,754.
- NAPOLEON B JR RUTLEDGE (SVP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,687 shares for an estimated $1,212,056.
- MICHELE LAU (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 312 shares for an estimated $188,760
$MCK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 763 institutional investors add shares of $MCK stock to their portfolio, and 734 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 930,836 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $626,443,319
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 585,331 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $393,921,909
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 530,145 shares (+1252.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $356,782,283
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 449,307 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $302,379,117
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 418,524 shares (+4559.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $281,662,466
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 365,484 shares (+33.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $245,967,077
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 312,473 shares (+92.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $210,291,204
