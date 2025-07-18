New Analyst Forecast: $MCHP Given $82.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MCHP. Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a price target of 82.0 for MCHP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MCHP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MCHP forecast page.

$MCHP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCHP recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $MCHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $82.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $88.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $85.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $85.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $90.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Pradeep Ramani from UBS set a target price of $85.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $70.0 on 06/18/2025

$MCHP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCHP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MCHP Insider Trading Activity

$MCHP insiders have traded $MCHP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES ERIC BJORNHOLT (SENIOR VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,739 shares for an estimated $339,113 .

. KARLTON D JOHNSON sold 494 shares for an estimated $29,980

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MCHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 469 institutional investors add shares of $MCHP stock to their portfolio, and 588 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.