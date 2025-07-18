New Analyst Forecast: $MCHP Given $82.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MCHP. Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a price target of 82.0 for MCHP.
$MCHP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCHP recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $MCHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $82.0 on 07/18/2025
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $88.0 on 07/10/2025
- John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $85.0 on 07/08/2025
- Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $85.0 on 07/08/2025
- Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $90.0 on 07/07/2025
- Pradeep Ramani from UBS set a target price of $85.0 on 07/07/2025
- Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $70.0 on 06/18/2025
$MCHP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MCHP stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.
$MCHP Insider Trading Activity
$MCHP insiders have traded $MCHP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES ERIC BJORNHOLT (SENIOR VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,739 shares for an estimated $339,113.
- KARLTON D JOHNSON sold 494 shares for an estimated $29,980
$MCHP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 469 institutional investors add shares of $MCHP stock to their portfolio, and 588 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 12,661,010 shares (-53.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $612,919,494
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 7,635,024 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $369,611,511
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 7,011,987 shares (-91.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $339,450,290
- INVESCO LTD. added 6,459,123 shares (+63.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $312,686,144
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,136,154 shares (+138.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $248,641,215
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,908,661 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $237,628,279
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 4,396,115 shares (+1059.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $212,815,927
