New Analyst Forecast: $MCHP Given $43.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MCHP. An analyst from Truist Financial set a price target of 43.0 for MCHP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MCHP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MCHP forecast page.

$MCHP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCHP recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MCHP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $43.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $58.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Weston Twigg from KeyBanc set a target price of $90.0 on 12/03/2024

on 12/03/2024 Rajvindra Gill from Needham set a target price of $85.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI set a target price of $95.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Melissa Fairbanks from Raymond James set a target price of $95.0 on 11/06/2024

$MCHP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCHP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MCHP Insider Trading Activity

$MCHP insiders have traded $MCHP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCHP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES ERIC BJORNHOLT (SENIOR VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,412 shares for an estimated $544,329.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MCHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 452 institutional investors add shares of $MCHP stock to their portfolio, and 665 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.