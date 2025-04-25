New Analyst Forecast: $MCD Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MCD. BTIG gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $MCD.

$MCD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/28/2024

$MCD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MCD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $335.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $335.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $342.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $290.0 on 10/29/2024

$MCD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCD stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MCD Insider Trading Activity

$MCD insiders have traded $MCD stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN BANNER (EVP - Chief Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,700 shares for an estimated $3,284,667 .

. CHRISTOPHER J KEMPCZINSKI (Chairman and CEO) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $3,255,525

MANUEL JM STEIJAERT (EVP - Chief Customer Officer) sold 10,459 shares for an estimated $3,228,797

DESIREE RALLS-MORRISON (EVP, Chief Legal Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,817 shares for an estimated $1,976,180 .

. JOSEPH M. ERLINGER (President, McDonald's USA) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,376 shares for an estimated $1,299,612 .

. MARION K. GROSS (EVP-Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,097 shares for an estimated $1,212,475 .

. EDITH MORGAN FLATLEY (EVP - Global CMO) sold 3,200 shares for an estimated $962,432

TIFFANIE L. BOYD (EVP - Chief People Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $309,270

$MCD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,405 institutional investors add shares of $MCD stock to their portfolio, and 1,436 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

