New Analyst Forecast: $MCD Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MCD. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MCD.
$MCD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCD in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/28/2024
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/23/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/22/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MCD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MCD forecast page.
$MCD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCD recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $MCD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $325.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $335.0 on 10/30/2024
- Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $342.0 on 10/29/2024
- David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $290.0 on 10/29/2024
- Nick Setyan from Wedbush set a target price of $295.0 on 10/23/2024
- Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $325.0 on 10/23/2024
- Gregory Francfort from Guggenheim set a target price of $285.0 on 10/23/2024
- David Palmer from Evercore ISI set a target price of $340.0 on 10/23/2024
$MCD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MCD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN purchased up to $250,000 on 10/29.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$MCD Insider Trading Activity
$MCD insiders have traded $MCD stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN BANNER (EVP - Chief Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,700 shares for an estimated $3,284,667.
- CHRISTOPHER J KEMPCZINSKI (Chairman and CEO) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $3,255,525
- MANUEL JM STEIJAERT (EVP - Chief Customer Officer) sold 10,459 shares for an estimated $3,228,797
- DESIREE RALLS-MORRISON (EVP, Chief Legal Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,817 shares for an estimated $1,976,180.
- EDITH MORGAN FLATLEY (EVP - Global CMO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,546 shares for an estimated $1,689,692.
- JOSEPH M. ERLINGER (President, McDonald's USA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,475 shares for an estimated $1,620,937.
- MARION K. GROSS (EVP-Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,097 shares for an estimated $1,212,475.
- TIFFANIE L. BOYD (EVP - Chief People Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $309,270
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MCD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,371 institutional investors add shares of $MCD stock to their portfolio, and 1,364 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 6,395,234 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,853,914,384
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,205,930 shares (-46.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $639,477,047
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,142,963 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $621,223,544
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,548,645 shares (-26.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $448,936,699
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,231,580 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $357,022,726
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 1,206,254 shares (+27877.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $349,680,972
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 1,120,649 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $324,864,938
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.