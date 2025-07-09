New Analyst Forecast: $MCD Given $356.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MCD. Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a price target of 356.0 for MCD.

$MCD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCD recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $MCD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $320.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a target price of $356.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Eric Gonzalez from Keybanc set a target price of $325.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Chris Luyckx from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $260.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $324.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Alton Stump from Loop Capital set a target price of $315.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Agnes Lim from TD Securities set a target price of $305.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $345.0 on 05/05/2025

$MCD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCD stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS purchased up to $50,000 on 06/25.

on 06/25. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $50,000 on 06/02.

on 06/02. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/11, 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 04/11, 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.

$MCD Insider Trading Activity

$MCD insiders have traded $MCD stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANUEL JM STEIJAERT (EVP - President, IOM) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,459 shares for an estimated $5,146,757 .

. JONATHAN BANNER (EVP - Chief Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,700 shares for an estimated $3,284,667 .

. CHRISTOPHER J KEMPCZINSKI (Chairman and CEO) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $3,255,525

JOSEPH M. ERLINGER (President, McDonald's USA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,995 shares for an estimated $1,524,078 .

. EDITH MORGAN FLATLEY (EVP - Global CMO) sold 3,200 shares for an estimated $962,432

MARION K. GROSS (EVP-Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 1,099 shares for an estimated $334,871

TIFFANIE L. BOYD (EVP - Chief People Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $309,270

$MCD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,527 institutional investors add shares of $MCD stock to their portfolio, and 1,453 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

