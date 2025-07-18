New Analyst Forecast: $MCD Given $322.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MCD. Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a price target of 322.0 for MCD.

$MCD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCD recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $MCD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $325.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a target price of $322.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $326.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $345.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $365.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a target price of $356.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Eric Gonzalez from Keybanc set a target price of $325.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Chris Luyckx from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $260.0 on 06/10/2025

$MCD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCD stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MCD Insider Trading Activity

$MCD insiders have traded $MCD stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANUEL JM STEIJAERT (EVP - President, IOM) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,459 shares for an estimated $5,146,757 .

. JONATHAN BANNER (EVP - Chief Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,700 shares for an estimated $3,284,667 .

. CHRISTOPHER J KEMPCZINSKI (Chairman and CEO) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $3,255,525

JOSEPH M. ERLINGER (President, McDonald's USA) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,995 shares for an estimated $1,524,078 .

. EDITH MORGAN FLATLEY (EVP - Global CMO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $1,262,432 .

. MARION K. GROSS (EVP-Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 1,099 shares for an estimated $334,871

TIFFANIE L. BOYD (EVP - Chief People Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $309,270

$MCD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,473 institutional investors add shares of $MCD stock to their portfolio, and 1,524 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

