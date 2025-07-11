New Analyst Forecast: $MC Given $64.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MC. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 64.0 for MC.

$MC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $64.0 on 07/11/2025

Ryan Kenny from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $68.0 on 06/23/2025

James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $63.0 on 05/15/2025

Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $52.0 on 04/24/2025

Aidan Hall from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $92.0 on 02/06/2025

$MC Insider Trading Activity

$MC insiders have traded $MC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC CANTOR (Vice Chairman, MD) sold 16,530 shares for an estimated $1,223,220

KENNETH MOELIS (Chairman, CEO) sold 9,712 shares for an estimated $718,688

NAVID MAHMOODZADEGAN (Co-President, MD) sold 9,406 shares for an estimated $696,044

JEFFREY RAICH (Co-President, MD) sold 8,722 shares for an estimated $645,428

JOSEPH SIMON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,758 shares for an estimated $426,092

OSAMU R. WATANABE (General Counsel, Secretary) sold 5,661 shares for an estimated $418,914

CIAFONE KATHERINE PILCHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,515 shares for an estimated $260,110

KENNETH SHROPSHIRE sold 2,551 shares for an estimated $184,437

CHRISTOPHER CALLESANO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 1,282 shares for an estimated $94,868

$MC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $MC stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

