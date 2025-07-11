New Analyst Forecast: $MC Given $64.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MC. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 64.0 for MC.
$MC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $64.0 on 07/11/2025
- Ryan Kenny from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $68.0 on 06/23/2025
- James Yaro from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $63.0 on 05/15/2025
- Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $52.0 on 04/24/2025
- Aidan Hall from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $92.0 on 02/06/2025
$MC Insider Trading Activity
$MC insiders have traded $MC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC CANTOR (Vice Chairman, MD) sold 16,530 shares for an estimated $1,223,220
- KENNETH MOELIS (Chairman, CEO) sold 9,712 shares for an estimated $718,688
- NAVID MAHMOODZADEGAN (Co-President, MD) sold 9,406 shares for an estimated $696,044
- JEFFREY RAICH (Co-President, MD) sold 8,722 shares for an estimated $645,428
- JOSEPH SIMON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,758 shares for an estimated $426,092
- OSAMU R. WATANABE (General Counsel, Secretary) sold 5,661 shares for an estimated $418,914
- CIAFONE KATHERINE PILCHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,515 shares for an estimated $260,110
- KENNETH SHROPSHIRE sold 2,551 shares for an estimated $184,437
- CHRISTOPHER CALLESANO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 1,282 shares for an estimated $94,868
$MC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $MC stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 2,006,747 shares (+214.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,113,754
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 723,384 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,216,690
- TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/FL removed 581,453 shares (-29.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,933,597
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 579,529 shares (+32.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,821,312
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 398,129 shares (+457.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,234,808
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 388,084 shares (+744.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,648,582
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 352,490 shares (+311.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,571,316
