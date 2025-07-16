New Analyst Forecast: $MBX Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MBX. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $MBX.
$MBX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MBX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/10/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MBX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MBX forecast page.
$MBX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MBX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MBX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Trevor Allred from Oppenheimer set a target price of $38.0 on 07/16/2025
- Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 04/10/2025
- Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim set a target price of $44.0 on 04/10/2025
$MBX Insider Trading Activity
$MBX insiders have traded $MBX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 4 purchases buying 190,672 shares for an estimated $2,020,755 and 0 sales.
- CARL L GORDON has made 4 purchases buying 190,672 shares for an estimated $2,020,755 and 0 sales.
- P. KENT HAWRYLUK (President & CEO) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $534,500
- ORA H. PESCOVITZ purchased 7,693 shares for an estimated $45,311
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.