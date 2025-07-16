New Analyst Forecast: $MBX Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MBX. Oppenheimer gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $MBX.

$MBX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MBX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/10/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

$MBX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MBX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MBX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Trevor Allred from Oppenheimer set a target price of $38.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities set a target price of $38.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim set a target price of $44.0 on 04/10/2025

$MBX Insider Trading Activity

$MBX insiders have traded $MBX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 4 purchases buying 190,672 shares for an estimated $2,020,755 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CARL L GORDON has made 4 purchases buying 190,672 shares for an estimated $2,020,755 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. P. KENT HAWRYLUK (President & CEO) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $534,500

ORA H. PESCOVITZ purchased 7,693 shares for an estimated $45,311

