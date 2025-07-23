New Analyst Forecast: $MBWM Given $56.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MBWM. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 56.0 for MBWM.

$MBWM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MBWM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MBWM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $56.0 on 07/23/2025

Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $56.0 on 07/23/2025

$MBWM Insider Trading Activity

$MBWM insiders have traded $MBWM stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBWM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT B KAMINSKI has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $443,227 .

. MICHAEL H PRICE sold 6,372 shares for an estimated $308,495

NELSON F SANCHEZ has made 8 purchases buying 1,470 shares for an estimated $70,285 and 1 sale selling 100 shares for an estimated $4,731 .

and 1 sale selling 100 shares for an estimated . RICHARD D MACDONALD purchased 511 shares for an estimated $24,996

SHORAN R WILLIAMS purchased 123 shares for an estimated $6,061

$MBWM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $MBWM stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

