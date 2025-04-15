New Analyst Forecast: $MBUU Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MBUU. Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a price target of 28.0 for MBUU.
$MBUU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MBUU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MBUU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 04/14/2025
- Noah Zatzkin from KeyBanc set a target price of $45.0 on 01/08/2025
$MBUU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $MBUU stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 626,944 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,566,824
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 347,144 shares (+370.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,049,142
- LODGE HILL CAPITAL, LLC added 226,650 shares (+74.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,519,773
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 186,615 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,014,857
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 166,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,273,771
- VIENNA POWSZECHNE TOWARZYSTWO EMERYTALNE S.A. VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP removed 111,250 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,181,887
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 91,240 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,429,711
