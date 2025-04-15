Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $MBUU Given $28.0 Price Target

April 15, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MBUU. Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a price target of 28.0 for MBUU.

$MBUU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MBUU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MBUU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 04/14/2025
  • Noah Zatzkin from KeyBanc set a target price of $45.0 on 01/08/2025

$MBUU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $MBUU stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

