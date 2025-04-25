New Analyst Forecast: $MBLY Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MBLY. Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $MBLY.

$MBLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MBLY in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 04/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/15/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/01/2024

$MBLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MBLY recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MBLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $17.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $23.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Edison Yu from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $15.0 on 11/01/2024

$MBLY Insider Trading Activity

$MBLY insiders have traded $MBLY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK P GELSINGER purchased 6,750 shares for an estimated $100,847

$MBLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $MBLY stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

