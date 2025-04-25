New Analyst Forecast: $MBLY Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MBLY. Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $MBLY.
$MBLY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MBLY in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 04/15/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/15/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/01/2024
$MBLY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MBLY recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MBLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $17.0 on 04/15/2025
- Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 04/15/2025
- Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 01/31/2025
- Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $23.0 on 12/18/2024
- Edison Yu from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $15.0 on 11/01/2024
$MBLY Insider Trading Activity
$MBLY insiders have traded $MBLY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK P GELSINGER purchased 6,750 shares for an estimated $100,847
$MBLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $MBLY stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK removed 4,441,014 shares (-48.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,464,998
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,052,392 shares (+496.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,883,648
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,666,477 shares (+198.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,196,221
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,595,899 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,790,308
- FIFTHDELTA LTD removed 1,555,204 shares (-79.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,979,663
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,363,184 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,154,625
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,198,870 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,881,490
