New Analyst Forecast: $MBLY Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MBLY. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 12.0 for MBLY.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MBLY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MBLY forecast page.

$MBLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MBLY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $MBLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $18.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Luke Junk from Baird set a target price of $23.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $24.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $18.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.0 on 06/09/2025

$MBLY Insider Trading Activity

$MBLY insiders have traded $MBLY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CORP INTEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 63,731,985 shares for an estimated $1,022,662,550 .

. BOAZ OURIEL (EVP of EPG Software) sold 67,493 shares for an estimated $1,085,955

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MBLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $MBLY stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.