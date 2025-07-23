New Analyst Forecast: $MAZE Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAZE. Ananda Ghosh from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 34.0 for MAZE.

$MAZE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAZE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MAZE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ananda Ghosh from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $34.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Laura Chico from Wedbush set a target price of $17.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Debjit Chattopadhyay from Guggenheim set a target price of $19.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners set a target price of $28.0 on 02/25/2025

on 02/25/2025 Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 02/25/2025

