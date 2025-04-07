New Analyst Forecast: $MAX Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAX. An analyst from BMO Capital set a price target of 23.0 for MAX.

$MAX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MAX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 04/03/2025

Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 12/04/2024

$MAX Insider Trading Activity

$MAX insiders have traded $MAX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE NONKO (See Remarks) sold 72,000 shares for an estimated $1,487,959

STEVEN YI (See Remarks) sold 72,000 shares for an estimated $1,487,750

$MAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $MAX stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

