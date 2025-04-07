New Analyst Forecast: $MAX Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAX. An analyst from BMO Capital set a price target of 23.0 for MAX.
$MAX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MAX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 04/03/2025
- Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 12/04/2024
$MAX Insider Trading Activity
$MAX insiders have traded $MAX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EUGENE NONKO (See Remarks) sold 72,000 shares for an estimated $1,487,959
- STEVEN YI (See Remarks) sold 72,000 shares for an estimated $1,487,750
$MAX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $MAX stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,286,638 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,526,143
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 748,694 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,452,755
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 712,410 shares (+77.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,043,108
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 551,637 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,227,981
- INVESCO LTD. removed 551,485 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,226,265
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 459,227 shares (+2683.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,184,672
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 447,148 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,048,300
