New Analyst Forecast: $MATX Given $115.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MATX. Omar Nokta from Jefferies set a price target of 115.0 for MATX.

$MATX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MATX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MATX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Omar Nokta from Jefferies set a target price of $115.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Benjamin Nolan from Stifel set a target price of $130.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Daniel Imbro from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $150.0 on 05/06/2025

$MATX Insider Trading Activity

$MATX insiders have traded $MATX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MATX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIC S JR ANGOCO (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,800 shares for an estimated $1,456,395 .

. JOHN P LAUER (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,985 shares for an estimated $1,075,818 .

. BRADLEY D TILDEN has made 3 purchases buying 5,401 shares for an estimated $607,998 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KEVIN L STUCK (VP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,169 shares for an estimated $297,520 .

. RICHARD S KINNEY (Senior Vice President) sold 1,997 shares for an estimated $273,804

LAURA L RASCON (Senior Vice President) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $200,923

JOHN WARREN SULLIVAN (Senior Vice President) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $193,275

KUUHAKU T PARK (Senior Vice President) sold 954 shares for an estimated $128,088

LEONARD P ISOTOFF (Senior Vice President) sold 500 shares for an estimated $55,736

$MATX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $MATX stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

