New Analyst Forecast: $MATX Given $115.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MATX. Omar Nokta from Jefferies set a price target of 115.0 for MATX.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MATX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MATX forecast page.
$MATX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MATX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MATX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Omar Nokta from Jefferies set a target price of $115.0 on 07/18/2025
- Benjamin Nolan from Stifel set a target price of $130.0 on 05/06/2025
- Daniel Imbro from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $150.0 on 05/06/2025
$MATX Insider Trading Activity
$MATX insiders have traded $MATX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MATX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VIC S JR ANGOCO (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,800 shares for an estimated $1,456,395.
- JOHN P LAUER (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,985 shares for an estimated $1,075,818.
- BRADLEY D TILDEN has made 3 purchases buying 5,401 shares for an estimated $607,998 and 0 sales.
- KEVIN L STUCK (VP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,169 shares for an estimated $297,520.
- RICHARD S KINNEY (Senior Vice President) sold 1,997 shares for an estimated $273,804
- LAURA L RASCON (Senior Vice President) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $200,923
- JOHN WARREN SULLIVAN (Senior Vice President) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $193,275
- KUUHAKU T PARK (Senior Vice President) sold 954 shares for an estimated $128,088
- LEONARD P ISOTOFF (Senior Vice President) sold 500 shares for an estimated $55,736
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MATX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $MATX stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 788,576 shares (-75.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,071,785
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 775,600 shares (+424.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,408,651
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 459,510 shares (-69.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,895,396
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 220,422 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,251,487
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 196,223 shares (+222.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,149,901
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 187,444 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,024,697
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 172,927 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $19,255,421
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.