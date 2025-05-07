New Analyst Forecast: $MAT Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAT. Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 17.0 for MAT.
$MAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $MAT stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 17,199,761 shares (-84.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $304,951,762
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 6,126,512 shares (-73.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,038,128
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. added 5,984,400 shares (+14.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $106,103,412
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,797,559 shares (+468.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,600,721
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,914,369 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,941,762
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 1,813,865 shares (+79.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,159,826
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 1,491,282 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,440,429
