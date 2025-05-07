New Analyst Forecast: $MASI Given $193.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MASI. Marie Thibault from BTIG set a price target of 193.0 for MASI.

$MASI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MASI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MASI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $201.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Marie Thibault from BTIG set a target price of $193.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Jason Bednar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $210.0 on 12/18/2024

$MASI Insider Trading Activity

$MASI insiders have traded $MASI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MASI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BILAL MUHSIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $5,024,585 .

. CRAIG B REYNOLDS sold 2,053 shares for an estimated $341,067

$MASI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $MASI stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

