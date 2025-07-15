New Analyst Forecast: $MAS Given $77.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAS. Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a price target of 77.0 for MAS.
$MAS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAS recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $MAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $77.0 on 07/15/2025
- Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $73.0 on 05/14/2025
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 04/24/2025
- Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $70.0 on 04/24/2025
- Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $71.0 on 04/24/2025
- Keith Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $75.0 on 04/24/2025
- John Lovallo from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 04/24/2025
$MAS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MAS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
$MAS Insider Trading Activity
$MAS insiders have traded $MAS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEITH J. ALLMAN (President and CEO) sold 21,723 shares for an estimated $1,658,768
- MARK R. ALEXANDER sold 20,172 shares for an estimated $1,493,359
- RENEE STRABER (VP - Chief HR Officer) sold 3,139 shares for an estimated $225,301
$MAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 336 institutional investors add shares of $MAS stock to their portfolio, and 420 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 2,792,454 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,187,251
- WEALTHQUEST CORP added 1,477,255 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,728,312
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,337,889 shares (+47.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,036,801
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,055,792 shares (+833.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,419,775
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 984,403 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,455,384
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 933,537 shares (+3597.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,918,162
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 895,724 shares (-98.3%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $57,648,796
