New Analyst Forecast: $MAS Given $71.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAS. Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a price target of 71.0 for MAS.
$MAS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $71.0 on 04/24/2025
- Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $82.0 on 02/04/2025
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $74.0 on 01/10/2025
- Garik Shmois from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $81.0 on 01/08/2025
- Philip Ng from Jefferies set a target price of $89.0 on 12/16/2024
- Keith Hughes from Truist Financial set a target price of $92.0 on 10/29/2024
$MAS Insider Trading Activity
$MAS insiders have traded $MAS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RENEE STRABER (VP - Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,289 shares for an estimated $3,620,227.
- KEITH J. ALLMAN (President and CEO) sold 21,723 shares for an estimated $1,658,768
- MARK R. ALEXANDER sold 20,172 shares for an estimated $1,493,359
- CHARLES K. III STEVENS sold 3,150 shares for an estimated $254,731
$MAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 347 institutional investors add shares of $MAS stock to their portfolio, and 401 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHQUEST CORP added 1,477,255 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,728,312
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,320,574 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,834,055
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,211,448 shares (-13.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,914,781
- AMUNDI removed 871,319 shares (-31.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,231,619
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 609,829 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,407,508
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 520,555 shares (+21.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,776,676
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 515,163 shares (+36.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,385,378
