New Analyst Forecast: $MAS Given $71.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAS. Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a price target of 71.0 for MAS.

$MAS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $71.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $82.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $74.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Garik Shmois from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $81.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Philip Ng from Jefferies set a target price of $89.0 on 12/16/2024

on 12/16/2024 Keith Hughes from Truist Financial set a target price of $92.0 on 10/29/2024

$MAS Insider Trading Activity

$MAS insiders have traded $MAS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RENEE STRABER (VP - Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,289 shares for an estimated $3,620,227 .

. KEITH J. ALLMAN (President and CEO) sold 21,723 shares for an estimated $1,658,768

MARK R. ALEXANDER sold 20,172 shares for an estimated $1,493,359

CHARLES K. III STEVENS sold 3,150 shares for an estimated $254,731

$MAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 347 institutional investors add shares of $MAS stock to their portfolio, and 401 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

