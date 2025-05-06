New Analyst Forecast: $MARA Given 'Sell' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MARA. Compass Point gave a rating of 'Sell' for $MARA.

$MARA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MARA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Compass Point issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024

$MARA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MARA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MARA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chase White from Compass Point set a target price of $25.0 on 11/21/2024

on 11/21/2024 Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $33.0 on 11/13/2024

$MARA Insider Trading Activity

$MARA insiders have traded $MARA stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MARA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK G THIEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 110,020 shares for an estimated $2,145,114 .

. SALMAN HASSAN KHAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,100 shares for an estimated $978,787 .

. JAY P LEUPP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $506,392 .

. DOUGLAS K MELLINGER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $64,860 .

. ZABI NOWAID (General Counsel) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $26,680

$MARA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $MARA stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

