New Analyst Forecast: $MARA Given 'Sell' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MARA. Compass Point gave a rating of 'Sell' for $MARA.
$MARA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MARA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Compass Point issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024
$MARA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MARA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MARA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chase White from Compass Point set a target price of $25.0 on 11/21/2024
- Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $33.0 on 11/13/2024
$MARA Insider Trading Activity
$MARA insiders have traded $MARA stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MARA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FREDERICK G THIEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 110,020 shares for an estimated $2,145,114.
- SALMAN HASSAN KHAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,100 shares for an estimated $978,787.
- JAY P LEUPP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $506,392.
- DOUGLAS K MELLINGER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $64,860.
- ZABI NOWAID (General Counsel) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $26,680
$MARA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of $MARA stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,938,719 shares (+1305.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,052,317
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,814,515 shares (+7.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,866,922
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,117,294 shares (+350.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,277,020
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,706,271 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,384,164
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 1,965,772 shares (+144.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,965,996
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,741,346 shares (+29.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,202,372
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,414,339 shares (+243.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,718,465
