New Analyst Forecast: $MAR Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAR. Baird gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $MAR.

$MAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MAR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

$MAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAR recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $MAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $280.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Bellisario from Baird set a target price of $285.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $284.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $273.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Robin Farley from UBS set a target price of $299.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $303.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $285.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ari Klein from BMO Capital set a target price of $265.0 on 05/07/2025

$MAR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MAR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.

$MAR Insider Trading Activity

$MAR insiders have traded $MAR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHLEEN K. OBERG (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,498 shares for an estimated $4,031,436 .

. WILLIAM P BROWN (Group Pres., US and Canada) sold 12,642 shares for an estimated $3,610,934

ANTHONY CAPUANO (President & CEO) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $3,166,799

RENA HOZORE REISS (EVP & General Counsel) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,003,274

RAJEEV MENON (President, APEC) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $670,709

BENJAMIN T. BRELAND (CHRO & EVP, Global Ops. Serv.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,850 shares for an estimated $503,985 .

. SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 1,053 shares for an estimated $292,331

$MAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 565 institutional investors add shares of $MAR stock to their portfolio, and 731 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

