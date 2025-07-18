New Analyst Forecast: $MAN Given $46.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAN. Joshua Chan from UBS set a price target of 46.0 for MAN.
$MAN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $46.0 on 07/18/2025
- Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $50.0 on 04/21/2025
- Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $48.0 on 04/21/2025
- Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $48.0 on 04/21/2025
- Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $50.0 on 04/10/2025
$MAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $MAN stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 691,678 shares (+36.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,034,322
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 636,486 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,839,809
- PROSHARE ADVISORS LLC added 504,581 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,205,148
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 498,687 shares (-61.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,864,003
- ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP added 495,296 shares (+539.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,667,732
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 457,965 shares (+252.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,507,014
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 434,480 shares (+73.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,147,702
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
