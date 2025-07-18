New Analyst Forecast: $MAN Given $46.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAN. Joshua Chan from UBS set a price target of 46.0 for MAN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MAN forecast page.

$MAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $46.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $50.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $48.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $48.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $50.0 on 04/10/2025

$MAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $MAN stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.