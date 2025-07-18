Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $MAN Given $46.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 04:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAN. Joshua Chan from UBS set a price target of 46.0 for MAN.

$MAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $46.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $50.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $48.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $48.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $50.0 on 04/10/2025

$MAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $MAN stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

