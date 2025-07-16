New Analyst Forecast: $MAIN Given $58.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAIN. Vilas Abraham from UBS set a price target of 58.0 for MAIN.

$MAIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAIN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MAIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vilas Abraham from UBS set a target price of $58.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Mitchel Penn from Oppenheimer set a target price of $53.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Mark Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $54.0 on 05/12/2025

$MAIN Insider Trading Activity

$MAIN insiders have traded $MAIN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DWAYNE L. HYZAK (CEO, SMD) sold 120,000 shares for an estimated $6,966,000

DAVID L. MAGDOL (PRESIDENT, CIO AND SMD) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,805,000

VINCENT D FOSTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $4,860,330 .

. JESSE E MORRIS (EVP AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $2,077,788 .

. JASON B BEAUVAIS (EVP, GC, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,664 shares for an estimated $811,168.

$MAIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $MAIN stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

