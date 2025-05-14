Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $MAGN Given 'Reduce' Rating

May 14, 2025 — 10:35 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAGN. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Reduce' for $MAGN.

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MAGN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wells Fargo issued a "Reduce" rating on 05/14/2025

Members of Congress have traded $MAGN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MAGN insiders have traded $MAGN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CURT BEGLE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 44,061 shares for an estimated $785,449 and 0 sales.
  • CARL J RICKERTSEN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $406,532
  • KEVIN MICHAEL FOGARTY purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $302,948

