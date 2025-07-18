New Analyst Forecast: $MAGN Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAGN. Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a price target of 14.0 for MAGN.

$MAGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MAGN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/12.

$MAGN Insider Trading Activity

$MAGN insiders have traded $MAGN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURT BEGLE (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 44,061 shares for an estimated $785,449 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CARL J RICKERTSEN has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $679,532 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KEVIN MICHAEL FOGARTY purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $302,948

TOM SALMON purchased 17,000 shares for an estimated $203,014

BRUCE BROWN purchased 16,940 shares for an estimated $199,983

MICHAEL S CURLESS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $122,939

SAMANTHA J. MARNICK purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $49,510

