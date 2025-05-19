New Analyst Forecast: $MAA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAA. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $MAA.
$MAA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MAA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/09/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/24/2025
$MAA Insider Trading Activity
$MAA insiders have traded $MAA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- H ERIC JR BOLTON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,001 shares for an estimated $1,120,738.
- ROBERT J. DELPRIORE (EVP, General Counsel) sold 1,150 shares for an estimated $191,176
- MELANIE CARPENTER (EVP & CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 787 shares for an estimated $125,693.
- AMBER FAIRBANKS (EVP, Property Management) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 373 shares for an estimated $58,917.
- TIMOTHY ARGO (EVP, Chief Strategy & Analysis) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 139 shares for an estimated $22,103.
- AUBREY CLAY HOLDER (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47 shares for an estimated $7,503.
$MAA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 358 institutional investors add shares of $MAA stock to their portfolio, and 341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,523,719 shares (-40.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $255,344,830
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,368,356 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $229,309,098
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 1,120,651 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $187,798,694
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 592,082 shares (-86.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,221,101
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 584,729 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,988,885
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 469,806 shares (+38.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,730,089
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 464,713 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,876,604
