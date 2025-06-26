New Analyst Forecast: $MAA Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAA. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $MAA.

$MAA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MAA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MAA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MAA forecast page.

$MAA Insider Trading Activity

$MAA insiders have traded $MAA stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

H ERIC JR BOLTON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,001 shares for an estimated $1,120,738 .

. ROBERT J. DELPRIORE (EVP, General Counsel) sold 1,150 shares for an estimated $191,176

MELANIE CARPENTER (EVP & CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 787 shares for an estimated $125,693 .

. AMBER FAIRBANKS (EVP, Property Management) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 373 shares for an estimated $58,917 .

. TIMOTHY ARGO (EVP, Chief Strategy & Analysis) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 139 shares for an estimated $22,103 .

. AUBREY CLAY HOLDER (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47 shares for an estimated $7,503.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MAA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of $MAA stock to their portfolio, and 344 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.