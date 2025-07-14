New Analyst Forecast: $MA Given $616.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MA. Jeff Cantwell from Seaport Global set a price target of 616.0 for MA.

$MA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MA recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $MA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $640.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeff Cantwell from Seaport Global set a target price of $616.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $670.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $640.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Trevor Williams from Jefferies set a target price of $655.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Andrew Schmidt from Citigroup set a target price of $652.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Jeffrey Hammond from Keybanc set a target price of $635.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $610.0 on 05/02/2025

$MA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MA stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/12, 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.

on 04/15. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 5 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/31, 01/30 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/09, 03/06, 01/16.

on 01/31, 01/30 and 3 sales worth up to on 04/09, 03/06, 01/16. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 04/08, 01/13. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 01/14 and 0 sales.

$MA Insider Trading Activity

$MA insiders have traded $MA stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG VOSBURG (Chief Services Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 54,912 shares for an estimated $29,404,714 .

. MICHAEL MIEBACH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 51,439 shares for an estimated $28,629,505 .

. EDWARD GRUNDE MCLAUGHLIN (President & CTO, MA Tech) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,132 shares for an estimated $3,813,338 .

. RAJ SESHADRI (Chief Commercial Pmts Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 5,181 shares for an estimated $2,869,415 .

. LINDA PISTECCHIA KIRKPATRICK (President, Americas) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,875 shares for an estimated $1,622,332 .

. SANDRA A ARKELL (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 828 shares for an estimated $475,757 .

. JULIUS GENACHOWSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 622 shares for an estimated $351,959.

$MA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,465 institutional investors add shares of $MA stock to their portfolio, and 1,472 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

