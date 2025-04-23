New Analyst Forecast: $M Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $M. An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 12.0 for M.
$M Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $M recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $M in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $12.0 on 04/22/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $14.0 on 03/10/2025
- An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $15.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 03/07/2025
$M Insider Trading Activity
$M insiders have traded $M stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $M stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADRIAN V MITCHELL (EVP, COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 123,085 shares for an estimated $1,587,842.
- ANTONY SPRING (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 47,296 shares for an estimated $608,957.
- DANIELLE L. KIRGAN (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,370 shares for an estimated $278,644.
- PAUL GRISCOM (SVP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,351 shares for an estimated $43,741.
- OLIVIER BRON (CEO, Bloomingdale's) sold 3,113 shares for an estimated $39,470
- TRACY M PRESTON (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold 2,780 shares for an estimated $35,253
$M Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $M stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,563,517 shares (+3925.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,260,342
- NORGES BANK added 3,110,671 shares (+119.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,663,660
- JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 2,880,986 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,775,092
- FMR LLC added 2,812,151 shares (+59.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,609,716
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,207,809 shares (+1230.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,378,206
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 2,191,504 shares (+1367.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,102,162
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 2,087,381 shares (+148462.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,339,360
