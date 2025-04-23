New Analyst Forecast: $M Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $M. An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 12.0 for M.

$M Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $M recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $M in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $12.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $14.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $15.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 03/07/2025

$M Insider Trading Activity

$M insiders have traded $M stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $M stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADRIAN V MITCHELL (EVP, COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 123,085 shares for an estimated $1,587,842 .

. ANTONY SPRING (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 47,296 shares for an estimated $608,957 .

. DANIELLE L. KIRGAN (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,370 shares for an estimated $278,644 .

. PAUL GRISCOM (SVP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,351 shares for an estimated $43,741 .

. OLIVIER BRON (CEO, Bloomingdale's) sold 3,113 shares for an estimated $39,470

TRACY M PRESTON (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) sold 2,780 shares for an estimated $35,253

$M Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $M stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

