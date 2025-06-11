New Analyst Forecast: $LYV Given $165.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LYV. Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a price target of 165.0 for LYV.
$LYV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LYV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $15,000 on 02/14.
$LYV Insider Trading Activity
$LYV insiders have traded $LYV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL ROWLES (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 91,964 shares for an estimated $14,055,302.
- JOHN HOPMANS (EVP, M&A and Strategic Finance) sold 34,808 shares for an estimated $5,130,003
- BRIAN CAPO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $624,333
- JEFFREY T. HINSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,477 shares for an estimated $600,994.
- JAMES S KAHAN sold 3,410 shares for an estimated $475,763
$LYV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 386 institutional investors add shares of $LYV stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,052,570 shares (+271.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $398,604,590
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 2,517,637 shares (+147.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $328,753,039
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,812,131 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $236,628,065
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,354,522 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $176,873,482
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. removed 1,004,776 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,203,650
- INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP added 1,004,574 shares (+21.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,177,272
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP removed 938,554 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,542,743
