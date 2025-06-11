New Analyst Forecast: $LYV Given $165.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LYV. Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a price target of 165.0 for LYV.

$LYV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LYV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $15,000 on 02/14.

$LYV Insider Trading Activity

$LYV insiders have traded $LYV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL ROWLES (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 91,964 shares for an estimated $14,055,302 .

. JOHN HOPMANS (EVP, M&A and Strategic Finance) sold 34,808 shares for an estimated $5,130,003

BRIAN CAPO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $624,333

JEFFREY T. HINSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,477 shares for an estimated $600,994 .

. JAMES S KAHAN sold 3,410 shares for an estimated $475,763

$LYV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 386 institutional investors add shares of $LYV stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

