New Analyst Forecast: $LYFT Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LYFT. Bernstein gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $LYFT.

$LYFT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYFT in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/12/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LYFT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LYFT forecast page.

$LYFT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYFT recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $LYFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nikhil Devnani from Bernstein set a target price of $18.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Chad Larkin from Oppenheimer set a target price of $20.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $14.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $14.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 George Gianarikas from Citigroup set a target price of $14.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 John Blackledge from TD Cowen set a target price of $21.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $21.0 on 06/05/2025

$LYFT Insider Trading Activity

$LYFT insiders have traded $LYFT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDSAY CATHERINE LLEWELLYN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) sold 22,736 shares for an estimated $283,170

LOGAN GREEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,411 shares for an estimated $152,243 .

. JOHN DAVID RISHER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 6,538 shares for an estimated $99,995

JOHN PATRICK ZIMMER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,848 shares for an estimated $68,638 .

. JILL BEGGS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,716 shares for an estimated $67,979.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LYFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $LYFT stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.