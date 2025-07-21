New Analyst Forecast: $LYFT Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LYFT. Bernstein gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $LYFT.
$LYFT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYFT in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025
- Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/12/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/12/2025
$LYFT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYFT recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $LYFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nikhil Devnani from Bernstein set a target price of $18.0 on 07/21/2025
- Chad Larkin from Oppenheimer set a target price of $20.0 on 07/08/2025
- Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $14.0 on 07/07/2025
- George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $14.0 on 06/27/2025
- George Gianarikas from Citigroup set a target price of $14.0 on 06/27/2025
- John Blackledge from TD Cowen set a target price of $21.0 on 06/24/2025
- Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $21.0 on 06/05/2025
$LYFT Insider Trading Activity
$LYFT insiders have traded $LYFT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINDSAY CATHERINE LLEWELLYN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) sold 22,736 shares for an estimated $283,170
- LOGAN GREEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,411 shares for an estimated $152,243.
- JOHN DAVID RISHER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 6,538 shares for an estimated $99,995
- JOHN PATRICK ZIMMER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,848 shares for an estimated $68,638.
- JILL BEGGS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,716 shares for an estimated $67,979.
$LYFT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $LYFT stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 8,131,866 shares (+7575.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,525,249
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 6,775,478 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,424,923
- FMR LLC removed 6,402,645 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,999,396
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 5,953,414 shares (-86.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,667,024
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 5,678,118 shares (+29.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,399,260
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,980,876 shares (+103.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,122,998
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,706,665 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,868,113
