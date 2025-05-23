New Analyst Forecast: $LYFT Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LYFT. Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a price target of 28.0 for LYFT.
$LYFT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYFT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LYFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 05/21/2025
- Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 02/12/2025
$LYFT Insider Trading Activity
$LYFT insiders have traded $LYFT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINDSAY CATHERINE LLEWELLYN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,286 shares for an estimated $704,656.
- LOGAN GREEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,330 shares for an estimated $340,556.
- JOHN PATRICK ZIMMER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,848 shares for an estimated $73,222.
- JILL BEGGS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,144 shares for an estimated $42,183.
$LYFT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $LYFT stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 8,131,866 shares (+7575.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,525,249
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 6,775,478 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,424,923
- FMR LLC removed 6,402,645 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,999,396
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 5,953,414 shares (-86.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,667,024
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 5,678,118 shares (+29.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,399,260
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,980,876 shares (+103.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,122,998
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,706,665 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,868,113
