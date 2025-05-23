New Analyst Forecast: $LYFT Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LYFT. Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a price target of 28.0 for LYFT.

$LYFT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYFT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LYFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 02/12/2025

$LYFT Insider Trading Activity

$LYFT insiders have traded $LYFT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDSAY CATHERINE LLEWELLYN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,286 shares for an estimated $704,656 .

. LOGAN GREEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,330 shares for an estimated $340,556 .

. JOHN PATRICK ZIMMER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,848 shares for an estimated $73,222 .

. JILL BEGGS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,144 shares for an estimated $42,183.

$LYFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $LYFT stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

