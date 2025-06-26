New Analyst Forecast: $LYEL Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LYEL. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $LYEL.

$LYEL Insider Trading Activity

$LYEL insiders have traded $LYEL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUMANT RAMACHANDRA purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $115,219

CHARLES W. NEWTON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $111,620

LYNN SEELY (President and CEO) purchased 175,000 shares for an estimated $106,190

RICHARD KLAUSNER purchased 158,000 shares for an estimated $94,942

OTIS W BRAWLEY purchased 35,640 shares for an estimated $19,958

$LYEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $LYEL stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

