New Analyst Forecast: $LYEL Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LYEL. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $LYEL.
$LYEL Insider Trading Activity
$LYEL insiders have traded $LYEL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUMANT RAMACHANDRA purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $115,219
- CHARLES W. NEWTON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 200,000 shares for an estimated $111,620
- LYNN SEELY (President and CEO) purchased 175,000 shares for an estimated $106,190
- RICHARD KLAUSNER purchased 158,000 shares for an estimated $94,942
- OTIS W BRAWLEY purchased 35,640 shares for an estimated $19,958
$LYEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $LYEL stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FORESITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IV, LLC added 7,682,999 shares (+92.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,133,453
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC removed 3,103,623 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,669,749
- ALMITAS CAPITAL LLC added 1,432,086 shares (+136.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $770,462
- OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. removed 1,395,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $892,800
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,197,576 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $766,448
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 914,550 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $492,027
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 889,087 shares (-92.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $478,328
