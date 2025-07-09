New Analyst Forecast: $LYB Given $49.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LYB. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 49.0 for LYB.

$LYB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYB recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $LYB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $49.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $64.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $66.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $62.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $58.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Duffy Fischer from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $65.0 on 04/28/2025

$LYB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LYB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 05/15.

$LYB Insider Trading Activity

$LYB insiders have traded $LYB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SEAN HANLEY has made 2 purchases buying 7,250 shares for an estimated $469,731 and 0 sales.

$LYB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 516 institutional investors add shares of $LYB stock to their portfolio, and 417 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,798,219 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $196,994,617

FMR LLC removed 2,398,125 shares (-66.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,828,000

PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,959,576 shares (+3502.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $137,954,150

AMUNDI removed 1,314,727 shares (-34.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,556,780

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,216,532 shares (+68.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,643,852

HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 1,020,169 shares (+137.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,819,897

MORGAN STANLEY added 905,290 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,732,416

