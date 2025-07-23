New Analyst Forecast: $LXU Given $9.25 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LXU. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 9.25 for LXU.
$LXU Insider Trading Activity
$LXU insiders have traded $LXU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LXU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN D CHANDLER purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $52,560
$LXU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $LXU stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 457,009 shares (+264.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,011,689
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 407,785 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,687,303
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 356,224 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,347,516
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP added 314,498 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,072,541
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 218,912 shares (-88.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,442,630
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 155,477 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,024,593
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 150,861 shares (+99.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $994,173
