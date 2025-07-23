Stocks
LXU

New Analyst Forecast: $LXU Given $9.25 Price Target

July 23, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LXU. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 9.25 for LXU.

$LXU Insider Trading Activity

$LXU insiders have traded $LXU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LXU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN D CHANDLER purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $52,560

$LXU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $LXU stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

