New Analyst Forecast: $LXU Given $9.25 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LXU. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 9.25 for LXU.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LXU, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LXU forecast page.

$LXU Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $LXU Data Alerts

$LXU insiders have traded $LXU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LXU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN D CHANDLER purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $52,560

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LXU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $LXU stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.