New Analyst Forecast: $LXU Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LXU. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 10.0 for LXU.

$LXU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LXU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LXU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $10.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $11.0 on 10/10/2024

$LXU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $LXU stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

