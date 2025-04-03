New Analyst Forecast: $LXU Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LXU. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 10.0 for LXU.
$LXU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LXU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LXU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $10.0 on 03/27/2025
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $11.0 on 10/10/2024
$LXU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $LXU stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC removed 576,214 shares (-42.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,373,464
- BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 361,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,739,990
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 199,582 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,514,827
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 172,836 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,311,825
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 171,176 shares (+220.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,299,225
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 169,275 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,284,797
- GENDELL JEFFREY L added 149,072 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,131,456
