New Analyst Forecast: $LW Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LW. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $LW.
$LW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025
$LW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LW recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Marc Torrente from Wells Fargo set a target price of $65.0 on 07/09/2025
- Peter Galbo from B of A Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 06/18/2025
- Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $61.0 on 05/12/2025
- Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $56.0 on 04/24/2025
- Rob Dickerson from Jefferies set a target price of $75.0 on 04/11/2025
$LW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$LW Insider Trading Activity
$LW insiders have traded $LW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT A NIBLOCK purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $182,818
$LW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 272 institutional investors add shares of $LW stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 4,988,287 shares (-78.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $265,875,697
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,976,202 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,331,566
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,747,255 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,128,691
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,483,559 shares (+49.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,073,694
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,402,757 shares (-86.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,766,948
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,231,376 shares (+2617.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,632,340
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,180,629 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,927,525
