New Analyst Forecast: $LW Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LW. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $LW.

$LW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

$LW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LW recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Marc Torrente from Wells Fargo set a target price of $65.0 on 07/09/2025

Peter Galbo from B of A Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 06/18/2025

Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $61.0 on 05/12/2025

Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $56.0 on 04/24/2025

Rob Dickerson from Jefferies set a target price of $75.0 on 04/11/2025

$LW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$LW Insider Trading Activity

$LW insiders have traded $LW stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT A NIBLOCK purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $182,818

$LW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 272 institutional investors add shares of $LW stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

