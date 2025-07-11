New Analyst Forecast: $LVS Given $47.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LVS. Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 47.0 for LVS.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LVS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LVS forecast page.
$LVS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LVS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $LVS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 07/11/2025
- Robin Farley from UBS set a target price of $48.0 on 07/08/2025
- Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 07/07/2025
- Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $47.0 on 06/23/2025
- Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $51.0 on 04/24/2025
- Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $52.0 on 04/24/2025
- Steven Wieczynski from Stifel set a target price of $57.0 on 04/24/2025
$LVS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LVS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$LVS Insider Trading Activity
$LVS insiders have traded $LVS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MUKTESH PANT purchased 23,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,730
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LVS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of $LVS stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 31,592,047 shares (-53.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,220,400,775
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 13,743,368 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $530,906,305
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 6,382,458 shares (-44.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $246,554,352
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,578,100 shares (+456.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $176,852,003
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 3,718,116 shares (+61.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,630,821
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 3,204,897 shares (-34.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,805,171
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,267,307 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,586,069
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.