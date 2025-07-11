New Analyst Forecast: $LVS Given $47.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LVS. Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 47.0 for LVS.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LVS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LVS forecast page.

$LVS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LVS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $LVS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Robin Farley from UBS set a target price of $48.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $47.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $51.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $52.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Steven Wieczynski from Stifel set a target price of $57.0 on 04/24/2025

$LVS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LVS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LVS Insider Trading Activity

$LVS insiders have traded $LVS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MUKTESH PANT purchased 23,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,730

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of $LVS stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.