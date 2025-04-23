New Analyst Forecast: $LVS Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LVS. An analyst from CBRE set a price target of 45.0 for LVS.
$LVS Insider Trading Activity
$LVS insiders have traded $LVS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT G GOLDSTEIN (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 203,732 shares for an estimated $10,861,707.
- D. ZACHARY HUDSON (EVP and Global General Counsel) sold 25,785 shares for an estimated $1,325,349
- MUKTESH PANT purchased 23,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,730
$LVS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 282 institutional investors add shares of $LVS stock to their portfolio, and 310 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 12,304,533 shares (+26.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $631,960,814
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 8,665,215 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $445,045,442
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 5,979,974 shares (+6794.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $307,131,464
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 5,088,095 shares (+55.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,324,559
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,366,151 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,885,515
- INVESCO LTD. removed 3,291,628 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,058,014
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 3,162,482 shares (-91.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,425,075
