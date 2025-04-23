Stocks
LVS

New Analyst Forecast: $LVS Given $45.0 Price Target

April 23, 2025 — 06:24 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LVS. An analyst from CBRE set a price target of 45.0 for LVS.

$LVS Insider Trading Activity

$LVS insiders have traded $LVS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT G GOLDSTEIN (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 203,732 shares for an estimated $10,861,707.
  • D. ZACHARY HUDSON (EVP and Global General Counsel) sold 25,785 shares for an estimated $1,325,349
  • MUKTESH PANT purchased 23,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,730

$LVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 282 institutional investors add shares of $LVS stock to their portfolio, and 310 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

