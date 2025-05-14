Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $LVRO Given 'Underweight' Rating

May 14, 2025 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LVRO. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $LVRO.

$LVRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LVRO in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LVRO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LVRO forecast page.

$LVRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $LVRO stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • KIM, LLC removed 1,732,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,249,475
  • SUMMIT TRAIL ADVISORS, LLC removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,599
  • BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 12,172 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,303
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 10,069 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,230
  • NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 2,534 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,678
  • MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 1,048 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,019
  • UBS GROUP AG added 412 shares (+1.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,248

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

