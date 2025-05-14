New Analyst Forecast: $LVRO Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LVRO. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $LVRO.
$LVRO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LVRO in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025
$LVRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $LVRO stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KIM, LLC removed 1,732,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,249,475
- SUMMIT TRAIL ADVISORS, LLC removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,599
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 12,172 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,303
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 10,069 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,230
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 2,534 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,678
- MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 1,048 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,019
- UBS GROUP AG added 412 shares (+1.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,248
