New Analyst Forecast: $LUV Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LUV. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $LUV.
$LUV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUV in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/01/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 03/28/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 12/05/2024
$LUV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LUV recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LUV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Melius Research set a target price of $34.0 on 03/20/2025
- David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $33.0 on 03/12/2025
- Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $34.0 on 02/04/2025
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $29.0 on 01/07/2025
- Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $36.0 on 12/05/2024
- Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $28.0 on 11/15/2024
$LUV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LUV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/26.
$LUV Insider Trading Activity
$LUV insiders have traded $LUV stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. ELLIOTT sold 1,203,920 shares for an estimated $35,912,933
- C. DAVID CUSH purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $150,150
- LINDA B. RUTHERFORD (Chief Administration Officer) sold 3,849 shares for an estimated $132,386
- CHRISTOPHER P. REYNOLDS purchased 3,258 shares for an estimated $99,955
- PATRICIA A WATSON purchased 3,268 shares for an estimated $99,935
- SARAH FEINBERG purchased 500 shares for an estimated $15,740
- LISA M ATHERTON purchased 118 shares for an estimated $3,691
$LUV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 317 institutional investors add shares of $LUV stock to their portfolio, and 364 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROVIDENT TRUST CO removed 4,878,640 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,019,876
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,239,556 shares (+189.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,533,872
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,921,671 shares (+148.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,846,579
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 3,323,667 shares (-9.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,741,684
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 2,949,159 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,150,725
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 2,641,564 shares (+1327.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,809,381
- SOUND SHORE MANAGEMENT INC /CT/ added 2,536,050 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,262,001
