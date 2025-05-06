New Analyst Forecast: $LUMN Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LUMN. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $LUMN.
$LUMN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUMN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
$LUMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of $LUMN stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 11,939,432 shares (+26437.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,398,383
- UBS GROUP AG added 8,000,597 shares (+490.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,483,170
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 7,717,596 shares (+368.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,980,434
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 7,474,123 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,687,593
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 5,714,620 shares (+164.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,344,632
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 5,049,709 shares (+76.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,813,954
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,614,340 shares (+408.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,502,145
