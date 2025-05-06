New Analyst Forecast: $LUMN Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LUMN. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $LUMN.

$LUMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUMN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

$LUMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 230 institutional investors add shares of $LUMN stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

