New Analyst Forecast: $LULU Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LULU. Barclays gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $LULU.

$LULU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LULU in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

$LULU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LULU recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $LULU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $445.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Needham set a target price of $430.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Lululemon to Outperform from Bernstein set a target price of $460.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Krisztina Katai from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $396.0 on 12/09/2024

$LULU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LULU stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LULU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/17.

on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/17. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 04/04 and 0 sales.

on 04/08, 04/04 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

$LULU Insider Trading Activity

$LULU insiders have traded $LULU stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LULU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CELESTE BURGOYNE (Pres Americas & Global Guest) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,870 shares for an estimated $10,085,719 .

. NICOLE NEUBURGER (Chief Brand Officer) sold 2,022 shares for an estimated $782,735

$LULU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 555 institutional investors add shares of $LULU stock to their portfolio, and 693 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

