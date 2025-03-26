New Analyst Forecast: $LULU Given $430.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LULU. An analyst from Needham set a price target of 430.0 for LULU.

$LULU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LULU recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $LULU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $370.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Needham set a target price of $430.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Lululemon to Outperform from Bernstein set a target price of $460.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Krisztina Katai from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $396.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer set a target price of $380.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $380.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $360.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $260.0 on 10/30/2024

$LULU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LULU stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LULU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$LULU Insider Trading Activity

$LULU insiders have traded $LULU stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LULU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CELESTE BURGOYNE (Pres Americas & Global Guest) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,870 shares for an estimated $10,085,719 .

. NICOLE NEUBURGER (Chief Brand Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,508 shares for an estimated $913,756.

$LULU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 564 institutional investors add shares of $LULU stock to their portfolio, and 650 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

