New Analyst Forecast: $LULU Given $224.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LULU. Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a price target of 224.0 for LULU.

$LULU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LULU recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $LULU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $308.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Boss from JP Morgan set a target price of $224.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $270.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Mingkai Zhuang from CICC set a target price of $280.49 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Alexandra Steiger from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $280.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Paul Lejuez from Citigroup set a target price of $270.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $290.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Lorraine Hutchinson from B of A Securities set a target price of $370.0 on 06/06/2025

$LULU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LULU stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LULU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 04/04 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 06/17.

on 04/08, 04/04 and 1 sale worth up to on 06/17. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/17.

on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/17. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$LULU Insider Trading Activity

$LULU insiders have traded $LULU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LULU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CALVIN MCDONALD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,049 shares for an estimated $6,375,226.

$LULU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 529 institutional investors add shares of $LULU stock to their portfolio, and 615 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

