New Analyst Forecast: $LUCD Given $3.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LUCD. Mike Matson from Needham set a price target of 3.0 for LUCD.

$LUCD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LUCD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LUCD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Matson from Needham set a target price of $3.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Edward Woo from Ascendiant Capital set a target price of $7.75 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Ross Osborn from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $2.0 on 05/15/2025

$LUCD Insider Trading Activity

$LUCD insiders have traded $LUCD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUCD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS MATHEIS has made 3 purchases buying 350,000 shares for an estimated $457,606 and 0 sales.

$LUCD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $LUCD stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

