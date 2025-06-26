New Analyst Forecast: $LSTR Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSTR. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $LSTR.

$LSTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSTR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LSTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $154.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $140.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $130.0 on 03/26/2025

$LSTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $LSTR stock to their portfolio, and 270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

