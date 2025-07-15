New Analyst Forecast: $LSTA Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSTA. Kemp Dolliver from Brookline Capital set a price target of 32.0 for LSTA.
$LSTA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $LSTA stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BML CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 67,816 shares (-23.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,367
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 67,816 shares (+36.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,367
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 23,273 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,691
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 10,268 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,129
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 5,860 shares (+11269.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,771
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,634 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,889
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 1,400 shares (+1.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,290
