New Analyst Forecast: $LSCC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSCC. Loop Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Buy' for $LSCC.
$LSCC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LSCC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024
$LSCC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSCC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LSCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Ramsay from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 11/05/2024
- Angelo Zino from CFRA set a target price of $48.0 on 11/05/2024
- Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $56.0 on 11/05/2024
- Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $44.0 on 11/05/2024
- John Vinh from KeyBanc set a target price of $54.0 on 11/05/2024
$LSCC Insider Trading Activity
$LSCC insiders have traded $LSCC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBIN ANN ABRAMS sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $639,708
- PRAVIN DESALE (SVP, R&D) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,373 shares for an estimated $485,299.
- TRACY ANN FEANNY (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,227 shares for an estimated $369,830.
- TONYA STEVENS (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,891 shares for an estimated $276,195.
- MARK JON NELSON (SVP, Sales) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,700 shares for an estimated $213,127.
$LSCC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $LSCC stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 4,676,100 shares (+291.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264,901,065
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,745,659 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,891,582
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,473,154 shares (+2923.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,454,174
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,320,125 shares (+230.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,785,081
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,195,624 shares (+740.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,732,099
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 967,861 shares (-94.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,829,325
- FMR LLC removed 831,562 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,107,987
